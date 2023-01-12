There are fewer than two practising doctors for every 1,000 people in China’s rural areas, where Covid-19 has been spreading rapidly. Photo: Xinhua
Why did Covid-19 wave hit China’s countryside earlier than expected?
- Returning migrant workers and students brought a surge to rural areas weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year mass migration
- Many grass-roots clinics were caught off guard but while cases are falling, experts warn the greatest test lies ahead
There are fewer than two practising doctors for every 1,000 people in China’s rural areas, where Covid-19 has been spreading rapidly. Photo: Xinhua