Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Why has China’s zero-Covid U-turn sparked so much public resentment?

  • Social media posts have complained about a dearth of medications and overwhelmed hospitals
  • National Health Commission says fever clinics are open, but admits they are short of medicines

Jane Cai
Xuejun Cai and Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 6:36am, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE