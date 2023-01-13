The first batch of passengers cross the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line checkpoint between Hong Kong and mainland China after travel resumed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Mainland rush to return to Hong Kong, Macau post zero-Covid nears 1 million

  • After nearly three years of no domestic travel, hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens are applying for travel permits and documents
  • Immigration authority reports growing demand since border restrictions were relaxed in December

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 4:48pm, 13 Jan, 2023

