Nian Guangjiu with a pack of his iconic “Idiot’s Melon Seeds”. Photo: Weibo
Nian Guangjiu, China’s ‘hero of reform’ and private business trailblazer hailed by Deng Xiaoping, dies at 84

  • The man behind ‘Idiot’s Melon Seeds’, one of the first private entrepreneurs of communist China, is reported to have died on Wednesday
  • Once jailed for his ‘capitalism’, Nian bore witness to the non-state sector’s rise under the Communist Party and named among 96 ‘heroes of reform’

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 4:30pm, 14 Jan, 2023

