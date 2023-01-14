Nian Guangjiu with a pack of his iconic “Idiot’s Melon Seeds”. Photo: Weibo
Nian Guangjiu, China’s ‘hero of reform’ and private business trailblazer hailed by Deng Xiaoping, dies at 84
- The man behind ‘Idiot’s Melon Seeds’, one of the first private entrepreneurs of communist China, is reported to have died on Wednesday
- Once jailed for his ‘capitalism’, Nian bore witness to the non-state sector’s rise under the Communist Party and named among 96 ‘heroes of reform’
Nian Guangjiu with a pack of his iconic “Idiot’s Melon Seeds”. Photo: Weibo