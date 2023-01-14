China said on Saturday it had recorded almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths between December 8 and January 12. It is the first time China has released a death toll since its abrupt pivot away from the zero-Covid policy last month. Jiao Yahui, director of the National Health Commission’s medical affairs department, said medical institutes had recorded 5,503 deaths as a result of respiratory failure triggered by Covid infection and 54,435 deaths of people infected with Covid-19 but with underlying conditions, such as cancer or cardiovascular diseases. The average age of those who died was 80.3, and 90 per cent of fatalities were aged 65 or over. China’s National Health Commission announced last month that only Covid-19 patients who die from respiratory failure will be counted towards the official death toll. Some countries have accused China of lacking transparency about the latest outbreak, which has led to reports of hospitals and funeral homes around the country being overwhelmed. Some have imposed restrictions on travellers from China, such as demanding negative tests, and called on Beijing to share more data with the rest of the world. The Chinese foreign ministry hit back on Friday after the US said its travel restrictions were the result of this failure to release more information. Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the ministry, responded by calling on the US to share its data about the spread of the XBB.1.5 subvariant in a timely fashion. More to follow …