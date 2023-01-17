A former Chinese spy chief has warned that China is facing increasing threats from “external forces” that risk thrusting the country into food shortages and financial instability. In an article in Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily on Tuesday, Qiu Jin, a former deputy state security minister, said China should prepare for the potential escalation of “bullying by the hegemonies”, which aimed to exert “extreme pressure” on the country and push for zero-sum games. “The instability and uncertainty of the international situation have increased significantly, and the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change,” Qiu said in the article. “Malicious practices such as blackmail, containment and blockades … by external forces may escalate at any time. The global energy crisis, food crisis and financial turmoil may also … pose a threat to our country’s national security and social stability.” China’s energy security focus sharpened by Ukraine war supply pressures Qiu, 69, said China’s domestic challenges included “resolving contradictions among the people”, resulting from the country’s “deep-seated contradictions that cannot be avoided”. The commentary from the former spy chief came on the same day as an annual high-level meeting of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, the party’s top security and law enforcement body, which is expected to lay out its priorities for the year ahead. Referring to President Xi Jinping’s work report during the 20th party congress in October, Qiu called for better coordination on key areas of national security including the economy, major infrastructure, financial institutions, resources, nuclear energy, space and oceans. He also said China should improve measures to counter sanctions, interference, and “long-arm jurisdiction”. For the first time, “anti-sanction work” was mentioned during the latest party congress in the context of China’s national security, reflecting grave concerns in Beijing over economic sanctions from the United States, which have inflicted severe economic punishment on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine . China has doubled down on self-reliance efforts to shield the economy from existing and potential sanctions. The People’s Daily commentary was Qiu’s first article since 2015. Qiu is one of the few top officials from the Ministry of State Security (MSS) whose name was revealed to the public. His identity was divulged when he escorted former Chongqing police chief Wang Lijun to Beijing. Wang was later convicted of treason after attempting to seek refuge at the US consulate in Chengdu in early 2012. The drama unfolded after Wang’s relationship with Chongqing party boss Bo Xilai soured in one of the country’s most high-profile political scandals in recent years. The MSS is responsible for counterintelligence and foreign intelligence , as well as domestic surveillance and intelligence. It is sometimes described as a cross between the CIA and FBI. Like other government agencies, the MSS has also been caught up in Xi’s anti-corruption campaign. Liu Yanping , 67, the ministry’s former disciplinary chief, was sentenced to life in prison on January 10 for accepting bribes. Liu had previously been accused by corruption investigators for being part of a “political clique” led by former public security vice-minister Sun Lijun . In 2018, Ma Jian, the former deputy head of the MSS, was also sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of accepting bribes and crimes related to insider trading and forced share transfers.