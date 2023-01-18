Chinese vice-premier Hu Chunhua during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party in October 2022. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Hu Chunhua joins China top advisory body, set to depart as vice-premier

  • The one-time leadership contender who was left out of the Politburo in October is set for a ceremonial role at March sitting
  • Hu has been a loyal enforcer of Xi Jinping’s poverty alleviation project but was never regarded as one of the president’s inner circle

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:11am, 18 Jan, 2023

