Some of the noodles were sold in packets that carried a message that may be politically charged. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan cracks down on sales of mainland China noodles that said ‘you’re Chinese’

  • Taipei said it was banning sales of luosifen – also known as snail rice noodles – to protect local producers from unfair competition
  • But the messaging on some of the packaging may mean that politics was also a factor behind the ban

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in Taipei, Taiwan

Updated: 4:12pm, 18 Jan, 2023

