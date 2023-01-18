Some of the noodles were sold in packets that carried a message that may be politically charged. Photo: Handout
Taiwan cracks down on sales of mainland China noodles that said ‘you’re Chinese’
- Taipei said it was banning sales of luosifen – also known as snail rice noodles – to protect local producers from unfair competition
- But the messaging on some of the packaging may mean that politics was also a factor behind the ban
Some of the noodles were sold in packets that carried a message that may be politically charged. Photo: Handout