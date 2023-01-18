People receive intravenous therapy in a Shanghai hospital emergency room on Sunday. Health experts have come under fire over the handling of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
China names Covid-19 experts as new members of political advisory body
- Infectious disease specialist Zhang Wenhong and China CDC chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou will join the CPPCC
- They are among health experts who have become targets of public anger on social media as the virus rips through the country
