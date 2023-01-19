Veteran diplomat Song Tao took the helm of the Taiwan Affairs Office in December. Photo: Photothek via Getty Images
Veteran diplomat Song Tao took the helm of the Taiwan Affairs Office in December. Photo: Photothek via Getty Images
China /  Politics

Taiwan Affairs Office head tipped to become vice-chair of China’s political advisory body

  • Song Tao has a seat on the CPPCC for the next five years and sources say he may be promoted to vice-chair role
  • That would give the Taiwan office more influence over Beijing’s policies on the island, according to the sources

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 19 Jan, 2023

