Chinese President Xi Jinping extending Lunar New Year greetings via video link from Beijing on Wednesday. Photo collage: Xinhua
Xi Jinping expresses concern about coronavirus spread into China’s countryside
- Xi’s public comments during a Lunar New Year message are his first about the current surge of coronavirus infections across China
- The Chinese president calls the outbreak ‘fierce and serious’ and urges front-line healthcare workers to take self-protective measures
Chinese President Xi Jinping extending Lunar New Year greetings via video link from Beijing on Wednesday. Photo collage: Xinhua