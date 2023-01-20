Travel during the Lunar New Year risks another wave of infections. Photo: AP
China’s internet censors launch crack down on ‘fake news’ about Covid cases in build-up to Lunar New Year
- The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will stop the spread of ‘gloomy emotions’ and even monitor criticism of the state broadcaster’s annual gala
- Hundreds of millions of people will be travelling during the Spring Festival, raising concerns about a fresh wave of infections
Travel during the Lunar New Year risks another wave of infections. Photo: AP