Han Zheng was selected as a deputy for the next session of the National People’s Congress. Photo: AFP
China’s executive vice-premier Han Zheng tipped for vice-presidency after holding on to seat in the legislature
- Han is the only outgoing member of the Politburo Standing Committee to retain his place on the National People’s Congress – a potentially significant clue
- One political scientist said he is ‘very suitable’ for the role because he ‘knows how to handle foreigners’ as a result of his time in Shanghai
