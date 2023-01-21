Mechanical diggers take part in the search for survivors following Tuesday’s avalanche in Nyingchi, Tibet. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Tibet avalanche death toll rises to 28 as search for survivors ends in Lunar New Year homecoming tragedy
- All missing people accounted for, state media says, as warm weather and strong winds blamed after Himalayan snowslip buries holiday travellers
- Most of the victims were local Tibetans heading home for the holidays, the Global Times reports
Mechanical diggers take part in the search for survivors following Tuesday’s avalanche in Nyingchi, Tibet. Photo: Xinhua via AP