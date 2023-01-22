Taiwan’s vice[president William Lai takes over the chairmanship of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s vice-president William Lai faces race against time to secure Democratic Progressive Party’s hold on power
- The party’s new chairman and most likely presidential candidate took over after a heavy defeat in local elections
- His past comments on independence have caused concern in the US and risk provoking Beijing and Lai is now trying to promote a more pragmatic stance
