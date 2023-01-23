The beach where the accident occurred was a popular spot for taking social media photos. Photo: Weibo
2 dead, 7 missing in China after drowning accident near Sanmenxia Dam

  • Swimmers swept away after water levels surge near popular beach on the Yellow River, according to media reports
  • Emergency bureau says rescue efforts and investigation are under way

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 4:28pm, 23 Jan, 2023

The beach where the accident occurred was a popular spot for taking social media photos. Photo: Weibo
