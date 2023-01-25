Officials in a Jiangxi province district scrambled to retract a public notice that sparked fears of renewed zero-Covid restrictions. Photo: AFP
Chinese district retracts and ‘deeply apologises’ for bungled Covid mass testing notice

  • Officials in Jiangxi province district scramble to clarify public notice that sparked fears of renewed zero-Covid restrictions
  • ‘We are all positive, so what is there to test?’, asked one incensed resident

William Zheng
Updated: 4:31pm, 25 Jan, 2023

