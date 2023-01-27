Taipei is finalising a new line-up of government ministers against the backdrop of a rising military threat from Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan names new head of national security in cabinet reshuffle

  • Tsai Ming-yen takes over the intelligence reins after scandal-hit predecessor resigns ‘to have a good rest’
  • The appointment is part of a government reorganisation in response to the ruling party’s poor results in November’s local elections

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 2:43pm, 27 Jan, 2023

