KMT vice-chair Andrew Hsia (centre) last visited mainland China on a controversial “fact-finding” tour in August.
KMT delegation to visit mainland China for talks with Taiwan affairs officials
- Kuomintang vice-chairman Andrew Hsia will head the group as they travel to discuss cross-strait affairs and meet Taiwanese residents on mainland
- Delegation’s visit will be ‘strictly apolitical’, says source with island’s main opposition party
