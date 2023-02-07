Many schools suspended face-to-face teaching in November. Photo: AFP
Chinese schools and universities finally ready to resume classes after end of country’s zero-Covid policy
- Children and college students around the country are starting to return to campus following the Lunar New Year holiday and the end of zero-Covid
- In some parts of the country, in-person teaching has been suspended since November following a surge of cases
