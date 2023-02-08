Xi hails China modernisation miracle as path for developing countries

New appointments include some of the most senior positions, among them premier, head of the legislature, and head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as well as several key ministerial posts.

Xi will kick off his third presidential term during the sessions, the first Chinese leader to do so in decades.

The speech also came hard on the heels of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s abrupt postponement of his first visit to Beijing, after months of preparation by both sides.

Advertisement

Expanding on Chinese-style modernisation, Xi said it was embedded with a unique perspective, on the world, values, history, civilisation, democracy and ecology.

Its practices are “major innovations in the theory and practice of world modernisation” and it has set an example for developing countries to follow in terms of how to modernise independently, he said.

“[Chinese modernisation] has required [us] to create higher efficiency than capitalism, but also to maintain social fairness more effectively, to better balance, integrate and unite efficiency and fairness.”

Xi cited China’s achievements since the Communist Party took power in 1949, especially from the reform and opening up era after the death of Mao Zedong, as proof that “we have completed in decades the industrialisation process that had taken developed Western countries hundreds of years”.

02:45 How forty years of reform and opening up have transformed China

“[We] have created a miracle of rapid economic development and long-term social stability, and opened up broad prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.

Advertisement

“Practice has proven that Chinese-style modernisation is feasible and stable, and it is the only correct path for building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.”

Xi said the leadership of the party is key to the fundamental direction and destiny of Chinese modernisation.

Advertisement