Andrew Hsia says the main aim of his trip is to help Taiwanese people gain their “utmost benefit and treatment from the mainland”. Photo: Reuters
KMT envoy to raise Taiwan conflict concerns on mainland China trip
- Andrew Hsia says he will convey ‘issues Taiwanese are concerned about’ during his 10-day trip across the Taiwan Strait
- The delegation also aims to renew KMT contact with the mainland after reshuffle of Beijing officials
