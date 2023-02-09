Talented professionals in science, health and other fields in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) will be eligible for multiple-entry visas to Hong Kong and Macau from February 20, in a push for more integration. Announcing the pilot programme on its website on Thursday, China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) said six categories of expertise were eligible to apply, including science and research, academia, health, law, and other higher management and professional people. The NIA said these skilled professionals could contribute greatly to the GBA’s development or were desperately needed in the two special administrative regions. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for visas ranging from one to five years, depending on their category, permitting multiple visits between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, staying no longer than 30 days each time. The NIA said the policy is intended to “make it more convenient for GBA talents to engage in scientific research and academic exchanges, and to promote development of the GBA area”. Under the Chinese government’s GBA plan, the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing will be integrated into an economic and business hub by 2035. China’s current five-year plan to 2025, and its longer-term objective, is for Hong Kong and Macau – which retained a high degree of autonomy after their return to China in 1997 and 1999, respectively under “one country, two systems” – to “integrate into the national development”. Hong Kong and its neighbouring mainland city Shenzhen are seen as “core engines” to power tech start-ups, cross-border trade, investment and finance, according to a plan for the area’s development unveiled in 2019. Hong Kong introduced incentive schemes last year to combat an intensifying brain drain fuelled by Covid-19 restrictions, offering a two-year work visa for graduates from the world’s top universities and those earning at least HK$2.5 million (US$318,000) a year. Hong Kong economy shrinks worse-than-expected 3.5 per cent in 2022 This month, the city also announced an all-out global promotional drive, the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, to entice visitors with free air tickets, spending vouchers and a slew of special events. All checkpoints between Hong Kong and the mainland finally reopened on Monday, marking the full resumption of quarantine-free travel, without quotas or Covid-19 tests on either side, after three years of restrictions. While business sentiment has brightened, analysts said a major bounce back for the economy may not come overnight.