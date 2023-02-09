The KMT’s Andrew Hsia, left, and Song Tao (right), pictured ahead of the closed-door meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. Photo: Weibo
Senior politician from Taiwan’s opposition KMT meets mainland Chinese official in Beijing for closed-door talks

  • KMT’s Andrew Hsia and Song Tao, a close confident of Xi Jinping, both expressed their desire for more cooperation, according to mainland’s state news agency
  • Taiwan’s ruling DPP has expressed concern about the meeting and warned against reaching any back-room deal

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 10:09pm, 9 Feb, 2023

