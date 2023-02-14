Taiwan will lift all travel restrictions on Hong Kong and Macau residents from the beginning of next week. Residents of the two cities will be able to travel to Taiwan for individual sightseeing visits from Monday, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Tuesday. Taiwan expects a million mainland tourists in 2023 after 3-year freeze-out They will be able to apply for entry permits through the internet, as they did before the Covid-19 pandemic, said the MAC, the island’s top mainland policy planner. “The latest decision is made in consideration of the [easing] of the pandemic in Taiwan,” Liang Wen-chieh, MAC vice-chairman, told a news conference in Taipei. “All restrictions imposed on visits by residents of Hong Kong and Macau during the pandemic will also be removed as well,” he said. Taiwan imposed travel restrictions on residents of the two cities on February 6, 2020. Currently, only people travelling for family, humanitarian and work-related reasons are allowed to visit. More to follow …