State security charges usually relate to the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts against espionage and subversion, with trials mostly held behind closed doors. Photo: Xinhua
Crime in China
China /  Politics

China laid more than 1,400 national security charges since 2018, top prosecutor’s office reveals in a first

  • Disclosure by Supreme People’s Procuratorate offers rare glimpse into scale of charges mainly relating to espionage and subversion
  • However, percentage of those indicted of such crimes remains a fraction of total criminal indictments, SPP deputy director Sun Qian clarifies

Josephine Ma
Updated: 5:40pm, 15 Feb, 2023

