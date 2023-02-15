State security charges usually relate to the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts against espionage and subversion, with trials mostly held behind closed doors. Photo: Xinhua
China laid more than 1,400 national security charges since 2018, top prosecutor’s office reveals in a first
- Disclosure by Supreme People’s Procuratorate offers rare glimpse into scale of charges mainly relating to espionage and subversion
- However, percentage of those indicted of such crimes remains a fraction of total criminal indictments, SPP deputy director Sun Qian clarifies
