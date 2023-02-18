China has set up a new environment and natural resources bench for its top political advisory body – in a move seen as a positive signal for its zero carbon drive . However, the real challenge will be creating a new low-carbon economic model after decades of dependence on highly polluting coal, analysts warn. This comes as the recently reshuffled Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference ( CPPCC ), which advises Beijing on crucial political, economic, and social issues, gets ready to begin its five-year term next month. The annual meetings of the CPPCC and the National People’s Congress or China’s legislature, known as the “two sessions” and usually held every March, represent the country’s most important political event of the year. A total of 2,172 delegates from 34 sectors will attend the first session of the 14th CPPCC national committee from March 4. The latest national committee features a newly introduced “environment and resources” sector, according to a list posted on the official CPPCC website in January. As many as 85 new delegates from a diverse range of technical backgrounds will be representing the sector – including power generation, water resources, land surveying and management, environmental management, biodiversity and forestry experts. Among them are 36 researchers from China’s renowned universities and institutes and 15 CEOs from the top state-owned energy and natural resource companies. The rest are high-level officials who either lead or have the power to directly influence carbon reduction and environmental policy, including those from the ecology and environment, natural resources, and water resources ministries, as well as the China Meteorological Administration. Chinese scientists in pollution busting 1-in-80 year breakthrough The delegates will be coming together to exchange ideas on the challenges ahead and consolidate proposals to the relevant ministries, which are obliged to offer responses. “This is a very important signal, as adding a new sector [to the CPPCC] hasn’t been seen for years. It speaks of [Beijing’s] attention to environmental protection,” said Ma Jun, director of the Institute for Public and Environmental Affairs, a Beijing-based non-profit environmental research firm. “The additions did not just happen on the national level but also on the provincial and municipal levels, and will have quite a positive effect on policy discussion,” he said. Adding the green sector to its top advisory body is the latest move from Beijing as it ramps up efforts to meet carbon neutral goals and protect an environment fighting the effects of decades of breakneck industrialisation. President Xi Jinping has made environmental protection one of five key policy areas in his quest to build an “ ecological civilisation ”, as China strives to achieve carbon emissions peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060. Xi Jinping’s ‘Green Leap Forward’ will shape China’s environmental future Efforts to transition into a low-carbon economy began in 2009 and have intensified in recent years. This has included bold steps to cut emissions in the power, industry and transport sectors, which together account for over 90 per cent of China’s total carbon emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. China has also promoted clean energy, such as wind and solar power, to reduce emissions from the steel, cement and chemicals industries, and offered strong backing to the electric vehicle sector. It has also built its own carbon trading system, offering financial incentives for companies to reduce emissions. But the country remains the world’s biggest producer of greenhouse gases, after decades of heavy dependence on coal , which accounts for more than 60 per cent of its total power consumption. Moreover, energy security concerns sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have triggered a renewed push for coal use and coal-fired power plants in China, as its economy tries to get back on track following the pandemic. The changes in the CPPCC line-up would bring more expert voices into policy discussions on the highly technical field of the environment, Ma noted. “The environmental and natural resources field is highly technical. Experts in this field could be invaluable in the shaping of China’s carbon reduction policy,” he said. “Reducing carbon emissions requires a comprehensive understanding of emissions sources across multiple sectors and the trade-offs in lowering them. Enthusiasm alone is not enough. A deep level of expertise is required to make recommendations effective and reliable.” However, according to Wang Canfa, a professor of environmental law at the China University of Political Science and Law, while the addition of green experts to the CPPCC was an “innovative” step, its direct impact would be “very limited”. Strong legislation, rather than policy recommendations, offer a much more effective route to environmental protection, he said. “Just consolidating the laws and making them consistent could offer a solid basis for driving real change.” The CPPCC’s national committee and its counterparts on the local levels are essentially policy recommendation bodies that usually seat eminent persons from various sectors, including entrepreneurs, scientists, top scholars and religious leaders. They rank high in the national hierarchy but, unlike the NPC and its local bodies, political advisory panels do not have the power to make laws or veto government proposals. New heads of China’s regional advisory bodies may signal non-party outreach China currently has more than 40 laws related to the environment and natural resources. Silvia Cardascia, water resources specialist from the Asian Development Bank’s East Asia department, said the change was a strong signal of Beijing’s will to keep its carbon neutrality promise, but the real bottleneck lay in inter-agency coordination. “There is no doubt that China is very ambitious in becoming a global champion by pushing the climate and biodiversity agenda forward,” Cardascia said. “However, driving real changes in areas as socio-economically diverse as those in China cannot be achieved without well-developed institutional coordination and integrated governance mechanisms. “The complexity of administrative hierarchy, both at horizontal level across different sectors and vertically at sub-provincial level, is a real bottleneck,” she warned. “Such a complex system could pose barriers to addressing immediate concerns and achieving large-scale intervention.” Belinda Schäpe, China policy adviser at E3G, a climate think tank, said “the overarching challenge for China to decarbonise will be to create a new low-carbon economic model”. “China needs to find new growth drivers in the Covid recovery that do not rely on investment in carbon-intensive sectors.”