Beijing will take aim at those who publish “fake news”, especially content related to the Communist Party and government policies. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China targets foreign and ‘unauthorised’ media in extended crackdown
- Campaign to continue this year, with those who ‘illegally conduct activities in the mainland in the name of foreign media’ to be punished
- News outlets that release ‘fake news’, engage in illegal activities or that are operating unregistered will be shut down, according to Xinhua
