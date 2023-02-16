A group of mainland Chinese officials is expected to arrive in Taipei this weekend for a local-level exchange visit in a sign the island could be planning to resume normal travel across the Taiwan Strait. Li Xiaodong, deputy director of the Taiwan Affairs Office in Shanghai, has been approved to visit Taiwan for three days from Saturday as the head of a six-member delegation, said a spokesman for the Taipei city government, which will host the visitors. The island’s Mainland Affairs Council had approved an application made last week by the Taipei government for the Shanghai officials to visit the Taiwan Lantern Festival, the spokesman said on Thursday. The spokesman said that in addition to attending the event the group would also exchange views with the host government on tourism, art, cultural and administration issues. He said that over the past decade Taipei had invited Shanghai – its sister city – to help install lantern artworks during the festival, and officials from the mainland city had been invited to attend the event. But the Covid-19 pandemic had forced both Taiwan and the mainland to close their borders and Shanghai officials had not attended the Taipei event since 2020, he said. Mainland China ‘absolutely’ wants full reopening of sea routes with Taiwan The Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s top mainland policy planner, said on Wednesday it had approved the visit according to its merits and in keeping with the principle that it would be “subtle, simple and safe” while the group was in Taipei. “Any exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should be conducted in a rational manner, free of political motivations, and show mutual respect,” it said in a statement, adding it hoped the visit could help normalise healthy exchanges between the two sides, increase goodwill and further mutual understanding. The Shanghai officials will be the first official mainland Chinese delegation to visit Taiwan since the island reopened its borders in October. Their visit comes after the Mainland Affairs Council consented to a high-profile trip to the mainland by Andrew Hsia , a vice-chairman of the main opposition Kuomintang party. Hsia led a five-member delegation to Beijing last week for meetings with Song Tao, head of the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, and Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee – Beijing’s top decision-making panel – during which they discussed ways to maintain cross-strait peace and promote exchanges. Following their meetings, Hsia led the group to Nanjing, Shanghai and Chongqing where he met local officials and Taiwanese communities and businesspeople. He is expected to visit Chengdu on Friday before returning to Taipei the same day. Observers said the visits by the two cross-strait groups were a sign of the island attempting to ease rising tensions with Beijing. Beijing sees window of opportunity in Taiwan with KMT visit: analyst Beijing has suspended official exchanges with Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party was elected president in 2016 and refused to accept the one-China principle. Tensions flared in August after then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing’s repeated warnings by visiting Taiwan. In retaliation, Beijing, which regards the island as part of its territory and saw Pelosi’s trip as a violation of its sovereignty, staged unprecedented live-fire drills around the island.