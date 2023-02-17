Commuters during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing on Thursday. The Politburo Standing Committee has said the move away from a zero-Covid policy has been “totally correct”. Photo: AP
Chinese leadership hails ‘decisive victory’ over pandemic in ending zero-Covid policy
- Data shows move away from zero-Covid was ‘totally correct’, Politburo Standing Committee says
- Since November, ‘nearly 800,000 severe patients received effective treatment and our fatality rate was the lowest in the world’
