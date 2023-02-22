Li Qiang, tipped to be China’s next premier, and other members of the new Politburo Standing Committee follow President Xi Jinping into the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023: Communist Party leaders review names for top state, political advisory roles
- Politburo considers candidates recommended to join state institutions and CPPCC, with final approvals due next week for eventual NPC endorsement
- Central Committee second plenum from February 26 to also consider further restructuring of party and state bodies, Xinhua report on meeting says
