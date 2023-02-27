Tens of millions of women in rural China do not have their names on land contracts, putting them in a vulnerable position that can set up a struggle to obtain economic independence and social security. Photo: AFP
Tens of millions of women in rural China do not have their names on land contracts, putting them in a vulnerable position that can set up a struggle to obtain economic independence and social security. Photo: AFP
Women and gender
China /  Politics

Are women’s land rights about to improve in China’s countryside?

  • Beijing’s latest annual rural policy statement addresses gender inequalities that can leave women landless and vulnerable
  • Observers are hopeful better protections are on the way in the male-dominated collectives that parcel out land

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 12:03pm, 27 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tens of millions of women in rural China do not have their names on land contracts, putting them in a vulnerable position that can set up a struggle to obtain economic independence and social security. Photo: AFP
Tens of millions of women in rural China do not have their names on land contracts, putting them in a vulnerable position that can set up a struggle to obtain economic independence and social security. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE