Without the security of China, world security would not be possible , Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang declared last week. The same also holds true for global efforts to tackle the climate crisis , which would fail if the world’s biggest polluter is unable to deliver on its zero carbon goals, including phasing out the use of dirty coal. China last year approved the largest expansion of coal-fired power plants since 2015, a new study released this week found. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) in Finland and the Global Energy Monitor (GEM), the capacity of Chinese plants under construction in 2022 alone was six times that in the rest of the world combined. The push to expand coal-fired power plants, in a country that already produces more carbon emissions than the United States and the European Union combined, is deeply worrying. It has yet again underpinned China’s excessive dependence on the fossil fuel and inevitably raised doubts over Beijing’s ability to honour its own commitment to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2060. China’s inability to quit coal also threatens to derail global efforts to fulfil the 2015 Paris agreement, to stop global warming spiralling beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. As US climate envoy John Kerry put it in 2021, China’s renewed coal push “would actually undo the ability of the rest of the world to achieve [the 1.5 degree goal]”. Geopolitical tensions – on top of a domestic power crunch – have clearly exacerbated China’s concerns about energy security, which led to a rebound in its carbon emissions since 2017, pushing climate priorities to the back seat. Perceived US hostility and a decline in relations with Washington and other Western powers, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine, seem to have pushed China’s decision-makers into having second thoughts on climate diplomacy and lofty coal-cutting goals. But that is only part of the story. China’s reckless push to expand coal-fired power plants has also underlined many grim challenges in tackling its deepening environmental crisis. Despite some claimed progress in clearing smog in major cities and addressing widespread freshwater and soil pollution, a turning point in China’s environmental and ecological degradation has yet to be seen. Or it could be that, in the words of Chinese environmental authorities, government-led green drives have only kept the pollution from getting worse. But that is also probably the limitation of such top-down campaigns. While the government is aware of the huge cost of China’s coal addiction, authorities find it convenient to turn to the country’s own rich reserves of dirty coal to ease power shortages at home, as an alternative to natural gas supplies from Russia. Without public oversight and media scrutiny of its decision-making process, critical details remain missing and important questions are not asked about such costly and consequential decisions, which would clearly have global implications. China’s environment chief names and shames state-owned pollution cheats Beijing’s coal push and reluctance to rein in coal-fired polluters also underline other embarrassing problems that have plagued China’s development for years: the diminishing role of environmental groups and the weakening of civil society. Despite President Xi Jinping’s public advocacy since 2017 for a “socialist ecological civilisation”, China has stepped up its crackdown on civil activism over the past decade, targeting media, foreign non-governmental organisations, lawyers and activists. As its external environment becomes more fraught amid a US-led containment drive, China has increasingly viewed overseas NGOs , activists and critics as security threats. While foreign NGOs were specifically targeted in a draconian national law enacted in 2016, the repeated crackdowns have also had a chilling effect on local grass roots groups, significantly restricting their operations. China says foreign-funded NGO’s coastal ocean data could aid spying Both Chinese media reports and environmentalists I talked to said financial difficulties and complex registration rules had left many green groups struggling to survive and largely unable to function as in the past. Shedding rare light on the constraints faced by a number of grass roots groups, a Caixin magazine report in 2018 said local organisations were often “too afraid or unwilling” to stand up to industrial polluters that had ties with local authorities. “Because after all, you are under the authority of local governments, which have a final say on registration and annual inspection,” an official at an NGO linked to the central government said. “[If green groups choose to confront local authorities,] there may not even be room for their survival eventually.”