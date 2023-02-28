President Xi Jinping’s pledge comes ahead of China’s annual “two sessions” involving the country’s top legislative and political advisory bodies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two Sessions 2023 (Lianghui)
China /  Politics

China ‘two sessions’ 2023: Xi Jinping vows ‘forceful’ overhaul of finance and technology sectors

  • ‘Far-reaching’ changes to have ‘profound influence’ on economy and society, Chinese president tells leaders of political groups
  • Details of reform package approved by Central Committee to be revealed when presented to NPC for endorsement at upcoming annual session

Sylvie Zhuang
Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 11:37pm, 28 Feb, 2023

