China’s vice-premier Hu Chunhua, who left the Communist Party Politburo last year, has been confirmed in a new ceremonial role at the start of the country’s biggest political event of the year. Hu was one of the 11 executive chairs named to the presidium of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on Friday and is expected to become one of the CPPCC vice-chairs . The move follows a leadership reshuffle at the Communist Party’s national congress in October. Wang Huning, who was promoted to the No 4 position in the Politburo Standing Committee , presided over the presidium, paving the way for him to succeed Wang Yang as the chairman of the consultative body when its current session ends on March 11. Formerly the top official in charge of ideology, propaganda and party organisation, Wang was a close confidant of former leader Hu Jintao , but was also close to his successor Xi Jinping . But Hu, who was once seen as a contender for some of the country’s top jobs after a rapid rise up the ladder in the 2000s, failed to gain a spot on the seven-strong Politburo Standing Committee in October and even lost his seat on the Politburo. Hu’s exit from the top surprised many, as the 59-year-old is still nine years shy of the customary retirement age for his position. He had been a loyal enforcer for Xi’s poverty alleviation project and had worked to boost trade amid a series of challenges such as the pandemic and US tariffs. Although he retained his seat on the Central Committee , a senior political body with 205 full members, his exit from the Politburo triggered questions over his fate. Other chairs of the presidium include former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying and his Macau counterpart Edmund Ho Hau-wah, Politburo newcomer Shi Taifeng, as well as the president of the All-China Women’s Federation Shen Yueyue. What are China’s ‘two sessions’ and why do they matter? The first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC opened on Saturday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, starting this year’s “ two sessions ”, which also includes the annual meeting of the national legislature. President Xi Jinping, as well as Wang Yang and Shao Hong, the current chair and vice-chairman of the CPPCC, all appeared maskless in the first political gathering on this scale since the zero-Covid policy was abruptly lifted late last year. Wang and Shao delivered a work report and, in his departing speech, the former highlighted areas where the CPPCC could be “strengthened and improved”, including building consensus and communicating with people from various sectors. “Institutionalisation, standardisation, and proceduralisation of role performing need to be further deepened; in-depth consultation and interaction and full expression of opinions need to be further strengthened; committee members’ ability and standards of negotiation need to be further enhanced,” said Wang. He also referred to the Greater Bay Area – a plan to create an economic and business hub that incorporates Hong Kong, Macau and cities in Guangdong around the Pearl River Delta – and urged Hong Kong members to “continue to speak out and take the initiative to promote the formulation and implementation of the national security law and support the National People’s Congress in improving the electoral system ”. He also urged members to strengthen ties with relevant parties, organisations and people in Taiwan, and mentioned former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last year – a move that triggered fury in Beijing at the time. China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023: new laws to counter foreign sanctions planned Wang also said the CPPCC has shown the “spirit of struggle” in opposing US and European sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang and has firmly defended China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests.