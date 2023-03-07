One of the main storylines at the National People’s Congress (NPC) under way in Beijing is economic recovery and risk management, as China tries to recover from three years of extreme Covid control measures. The government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang, who will be replaced by former Shanghai Communist Party boss Li Qiang later this week, was mostly a review of the achievements of the premier’s cabinet over the past five years. Still, there were clues in the report about what measures Beijing is planning to take to help China’s hammered economy rebound. The priorities range from supporting technology and research, attracting foreign investment, controlling financial risks, and creating jobs, to increasing grain production and improving public welfare such as healthcare services. But the most noteworthy statement in the report was a pledge to support the private sector. Li said the party would support private enterprise and create a level playing field for business, with a promise to protect the rights of the sector. Entrepreneurs and business leaders remain cautious. After several years of government flip-flops and unpredictable Chinese policies, they’re waiting to see if this week’s pledges will translate into effective and consistent official action. In recent years, Beijing deployed a combination of strong publicity campaigns and strict orders and discipline to ensure policies were implemented at the local level. This was intended to address a chronic problem: central government orders not being effectively enforced by local officials. Good governance depends on the effective implementation of central orders, but in China many past policies have been executed as though they were political campaigns. Xi Jinping accuses US of leading West to suppress China’s development China is very familiar with political campaigns that come packaged with heavy-handed enforcement. The country’s long-maligned one-child policy and Beijing’s stringent zero-Covid restrictions over the past three years are two vivid examples. The latest work report has ambitious goals: from boosting confidence in the private sector and stimulating consumption, to creating a favourable environment for technology innovation, education and more childbirths, as well as providing support for an ageing society. But if Beijing truly wants such policies to work, they must be consistent and predictable. China trade dips further at start of 2023, tests resilience of economic rebound Over the past three years, the private sector’s confidence was decimated by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy . At the same time, the vagueness of the slogan “common prosperity” was interpreted by some as meaning that private business would have to give more to the government and its favoured state-run sector. Now, as Beijing eagerly pivots to revive a battered economy, China’s business leaders and foreign investors are reticent, looking for indications that the latest government dictum will actually become a long-term policy, and whether it will result in a favourable, predictable business environment. On the social policy front, the same campaign-style mobilisation has appeared. At the height of zero-Covid last year, mass PCR tests and quarantines were imposed with the fervour of political campaigns. Then – suddenly – the policy was abandoned after protests in many cities rattled government officials and resources evaporated from local government coffers. The abrupt policy turn left the public stunned and confused. Recently, campaigns have been launched to clamp down on outrageous marriage dowries , and many local governments are racing to roll out new policies to encourage people to have more children. Ironically, state media are now quoting experts calling for the removal of all traces of the previous one-child campaign – including long-standing government slogans in rural areas proclaiming the glory of having one child. Online, people have begun suggesting the government refund couples who were fined for having more than one child. While it is natural for governments to adjust policy goals as needs change over time, consistency and predictability in those policies – as well as transparency and dialogue between policymakers and the public – are crucial to creating the long-term, favourable environment necessary for those government policies to succeed.