Women’s rights advocates and legal experts have called for better protection of women’s civil and political rights in China, with more transparency and a credible enforcement database, after officials listed improvements to judicial protections for women over recent years. Chief Justice Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People’s Court, said China’s courts had “deepened the reform of family trials, improved systems such as family mediation, family investigation and psychological counselling, and improved the protection mechanism for women and children’s rights and interests”. In his annual work report delivered to deputies of the National People’s Congress on Tuesday, Zhou said the courts had issued 13,000 personal safety protection orders for domestic violence victims over the past five years. By the Post’s calculation, it issued 3,882 of those personal safety protection orders in 2022, compared with just 3,356 such orders in 2021. But Feng Yuan, co-founder of Beijing Equality, an advocacy group for women’s rights and gender equality, said the report should have also revealed the number of applications – not just the number of orders issued. “Otherwise, you can’t tell if the approval rate has gone up or not,” Feng said, adding the database should include more specific information, such as how many protection orders were issued to female versus male applicants. Zhang Jun, China’s top prosecutor, said the country had worked to bring human traffickers to justice. “[China has] severely punished the crime of human trafficking. From 2021, we have cooperated with the public security organs to take special actions to dig deep into accumulated cases,” Zhang said on Tuesday as he delivered a work report for the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the country’s public prosecutor. The report said that 3,152 people had been prosecuted for trafficking women and children over the past two years – a 16 per cent increase over the previous two years – and that 31 per cent of those prosecutions were for previously unsolved cases. Authorities stepped up enforcement after a trafficking case in January last year surfaced in a viral video. The victim, a mother of eight, had been chained by her neck inside a shed in a rural village in eastern Jiangsu province. Authorities said the woman had been abducted from Yunnan province. They later said they had punished 17 Jiangsu officials and detained the woman’s husband, while the woman had been sent to a psychiatric hospital. There have been no updates since . China had made some progress in protecting women’s rights, including the Civil Code passed in 2020, and the amended Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests that came into effect on January 1. Hong Kong art show pays homage to feminism, sexual equality and diversity Ge Chen, assistant professor in global media and information law at Durham University in Britain, said the Civil Code “clarifies some basic legal rules , such as prohibiting sexual harassment in the workplace, affirming the labour value of housewives, restricting men’s right to sue for divorce during a specific period, and caring for the woman when dividing property in case of divorce”. The protection law was introduced to provide greater clarity on what constitutes sexual harassment in workplaces and schools, and includes employment security protections against gender discrimination. ‘Too fat’ to fit in: woman fired for not fitting uniform claims discrimination The top court’s report also said it had cooperated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security to issue policy documents to promote equality in women’s employment rights, protect the rights of pregnant employees who are fired, and protect graduates from being discriminated against when job hunting. But China’s judicial system seemed to focus more on the economic rights of women and the vulnerable, such as employment and legislation of economic law, as well as social rights, such as marriage, divorce and family litigations, Chen said, referring to the report. “Both reports remained completely silent about their civil rights, such as freedom of speech, and political rights, such as the right to elections,” Chen said. “To a large extent, this also reflects the status quo of the constitutional rights of all Chinese citizens.” Wang Yaqiu, a senior researcher on China at Human Rights Watch, a New York-based non-governmental organisation, agreed. Chinese university student, 24, loses graduate job offer for being ‘too old’ “The government has also tightened censorship on online discussions about women’s rights issues, and increased harassment and surveillance of women’s rights activists,” Wang said, adding that civil society should be a vital part of the solution.