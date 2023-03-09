Taiwanese officials confirmed the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen will make a stop in the US, and hit back at Beijing for its fiery words over a planned meeting between Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Tsai is expected to transit through New York and Los Angeles on her way to and from a visit to the island’s Central American allies of Guatemala and Belize . She is reportedly planning for a meeting with McCarthy in California, which Beijing has warned would violate its sovereignty on the grounds that Taiwan is a part of China. “China has no right to finger-point about our contacts and interactions with other countries,” said Douglas Hsu, head of the Taiwanese foreign ministry’s department of North American affairs, on Thursday. Taiwan leader Tsai and US Speaker McCarthy said to meet soon in California “ President Tsai is the head of the Republic of China in Taiwan, and it is unbearable for China to smear her with foul intention,” he said in response to a warning by Beijing about the consequences of a meeting between Tsai and McCarthy. McCarthy confirmed on Tuesday that he would meet Tsai in the US this year instead of Taiwan, according to Bloomberg. The senior Republican also emphasised that the meeting did not preclude a later visit to the self-governed island, Bloomberg reported. The report drew a harsh warning from Beijing that the US should not “underestimate the strong determination of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” China’s foreign minister demands US explain ‘destruction of Taiwan’ plans Analysts in mainland China said Beijing was likely to take a series of retaliatory steps if the meeting with McCarthy went ahead, including involving military force. Hsu, however, said Taiwan had never been a part of, or ruled by, the People’s Republic of China. “The statements by China not only neglect that fact but are also disgraceful,” Hsu said. Hsu said relevant departments were working on Tsai’s visit and transit arrangements, which would be carried out in line with usual practices. “Regarding the itinerary and details of the planning, the foreign ministry will explain to the public in a timely manner after the plan is finalised,” he said. Speaking to lawmakers in the island’s legislature on Thursday, Hsu Chia-ching, head of the Overseas Community Affairs Council, acknowledged that her council had been notified of Tsai’s planned US visit and was preparing banquets for Tsai’s stay in the US. “Basically, there will be four banquets … and one has already been decided in New York, in the east of the US, and the other probably in Los Angeles, in the west of the US,” she said, without giving dates. For weeks, Taiwanese media have speculated about Tsai’s US visit and her meeting with McCarthy. The Financial Times reported earlier this week that Tsai would make a transit stop in the US next month on her visit to Central America. It said the island’s leader would meet McCarthy in California instead of Taipei because of concerns about threats from Beijing. All eyes on Beijing as Taiwan’s Tsai tipped to see House speaker in US Observers said a stopover visit in the US might ease the ire of Beijing, which reacted to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taipei trip in August by staging unprecedented live-fire drills around Taiwan. Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng has said that if McCarthy were to visit Taiwan, Beijing would react more violently by sending warships near the island’s territorial waters. “The Chinese Communists are expected to use the visits by McCarthy or other senior government officials as an excuse to intensify its military operations against Taiwan,” he warned on Tuesday. “Those actions might be even more serious than the last time [after Pelosi’s visit]. They might enter our 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone and press closer to our 12-nautical-mile territorial waters.” Pentagon preparing for Taiwan visit by House Speaker McCarthy, report says In Washington, the US State Department suggested on Wednesday that Tsai would make a transit stop in the country. “Transits of the United States by high-level Taiwan officials are consistent with long-standing US policy and with our unofficial and strong relations with Taiwan,” department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “That is nothing new. It is not something that would break any new ground. It is entirely consistent with the status quo.” He said Tsai had already transited through the US six times since she was elected president in 2016. But those trips were largely on the way to or from Taiwan’s dwindling number of allies in Latin America – not for high-profile talks in the US.