Taiwan will resume cross-strait flights to 23 mainland Chinese cities in a show of “goodwill” it hopes can pave the way for the restoration of official exchanges suspended by Beijing since 2016. Ten of the destinations, including Shenzhen and Guangzhou, will have direct flights from Friday, said Chan Chih-hung, a spokesman for Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, on Thursday. He said the other 13 cities would be served by charter flights, and the island’s transport ministry would soon announce when these flights would resume. Taiwan confirms Tsai Ing-wen to make US stopover, hits back at Beijing Chan said the decision was made after considering various factors, including a February request by Beijing for the island to restore flights to 16 destinations in the mainland. The needs of mainland-based Taiwanese business leaders were another major factor, he added. “The decision is also to demonstrate our goodwill to the mainland side, in hopes that our two sides could soon resume exchanges in an orderly manner,” he said. Beijing suspended official contacts and exchanges with Taiwan after Tsai Ing-wen was elected as the island’s president in 2016 and refused to accept the one-China principle. Chan said there was a need for the two sides to work together to gradually restore interactions in the post-pandemic era. Before the latest decision, Taiwan only permitted flights to and from four mainland cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chengdu. The 10 cities to resume cross-strait flights from Friday include Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Fuzhou, Qingdao, Wuhan, Ningbo and Zhengzhou. The charter flights will serve Shenyang, Wuxi, Haikou, Changsha, Xian, Jinan, Hefei, Nanchang, Tianjin, Wenzhou, Dalian, Guilin and Xuzhou. Taiwan’s list of mainland destinations includes all of the cities Beijing requested, except for Harbin in the northeast. The decision will increase cross-strait flights to 209 per week, with Taiwanese airlines operating 110 of the flights, according to the council. Chan said Taiwan would also fully resume the ferry link between Taipei-controlled Quemoy and Xiamen on the mainland, and details would be announced next week. Beijing takes conciliatory tone on Taiwan with call to ‘advance’ exchanges The decision came a month after Beijing accused Taiwan of using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to hinder the resumption of direct cross-strait flights. On Thursday, Chan said that for the sake of the health of the island’s 23 million people, Taiwan had to evaluate the pandemic situation before it could decide when to reopen the flight destinations . He also brushed off speculation that the decision to resume flights was made to appease Beijing, which has been irked by the Taiwanese president’s planned transit stops in the US. Beijing has warned of consequences if Tsai meets with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during the trip. Tsai is expected to transit through New York and Los Angeles on her way to and from the island’s Central American allies of Guatemala and Belize. She is reportedly planning for a meeting with McCarthy in California, which Beijing has warned would violate its sovereignty on the grounds that Taiwan is a part of China.