Deputies from the Taiwanese delegation to China’s national legislature have suggested the young people from the island should be allowed to participate in mainland politics to improve their understanding of its governance. Li Xingkui, a member of the delegation – who are all based in the mainland but of Taiwanese descent – said participation by Taiwanese youth in the mainland’s “political life” would be an “effective” way to promote understanding and recognition. He further suggested that Beijing should explore and guide the participation of Taiwanese youth in grass-roots politics so they can “experience the superiority of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics”. The different systems on the two sides of the Taiwan straits have long been regarded as a fundamental obstacle to Beijing’s plans for peaceful reunification. The island began its transition to democracy in the 1980s, holding its first presidential election in 1996. By contrast, Beijing has vowed it will never abandon Communist Party rule. Beijing has expressed increasing confidence in its governance model in recent years – especially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which state media has described as showing the “obvious advantages” of its system. Li made his comments on Monday at a discussion meeting of the Taiwan delegation of the ongoing NPC annual session. China’s foreign minister demands US explain ‘destruction of Taiwan’ plans He serves as a vice-chairman of the Hunan branch of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, an umbrella group representing Taiwanese businessmen and residents who live on the mainland. Chen Guijing, a national member of the federation, suggested in the same meeting that Beijing should open the doors of “governance in rural areas” to Taiwanese youth. Chen Yunying, another deputy, called for the full restoration of cross-strait exchanges after the pandemic and said Beijing should encourage Taiwanese participants to “fully express their wishes about Taiwan the [reunification] agenda under ‘ one country, two systems ’ formula through informal discussions in seminars and symposia”. Chen, who also serves as a vice-president of the federation, told reporters that it is necessary to fully understand the concerns of Taiwanese people about one country, two systems”, and “let them accurately understand its benefits through correct guidance and explanation with great patience”. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has rejected Beijing’s model and said the island would join hands with democratic countries in defending democracy and freedom. But mainland officials insist the problem is not one of democracy versus authoritarianism and have blamed “secessionists” for fuelling tensions. Beijing said in a white paper about Taiwan issued last year that “differences in political systems should not be an obstacle to reunification or justification for secessionism”. It said that the one country, two systems principle is the “best approach” to reunification and by adopting the formula Taiwan would be able to keep its current social system and enjoy a high degree of autonomy. Beijing hits out at Blinken’s ‘irresponsible and absurd’ Taiwan comments Wang Jianmin, a Taiwan affairs specialist at Minnan Normal University in Fujian province, said promoting Taiwanese participation in mainland politics remains a “highly sensitive” issue because the ruling authorities in Taiwan have made such acts a criminal offence. “We can encourage them to engage in more political activities that will show their recognition of the governance of the mainland … but in practice, some departments in the mainland are still very cautious on the matter to avoid creating trouble [for Taiwanese youths] because the Taiwanese authorities impose strict restrictions on them in participating in the mainland’s political affairs,” Wang said. Liu Guoshen, a professor at Xiamen University Taiwan Research Institute, said the suggestion was “ in line with the spirit of the [party Central Committee] that the consultations for the method of reunification should involve people from both sides of the strait.” He also said that there had been past cases where Taiwanese took part in local affairs in the mainland through non-governmental organisations. Taiwan confirms Tsai Ing-wen to make US stopover, hits back at Beijing Yang Kaihuang, a professor at Taiwan’s Ming Chuan University, welcomed Taiwanese taking part in mainland politics but warned the “quality of grass-roots governance” was “uneven and rough”. He said Beijing would need to tread carefully in discussing its reunification plans with Taiwanese people, especially after they witnessed the political turmoil in Hong Kong in recent years.