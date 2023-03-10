A former head of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, Peng Qinghua, was appointed as a deputy chair of the national legislature on Friday. It marks the first time a former top mainland envoy to the city has become a state leader since Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997. After being voted in during the annual legislative session , 65-year-old Peng took a constitutional oath along with the 13 other deputy chairs of the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee. They all have the rank of deputy national leader. The National People’s Congress has become increasingly important for Beijing’s governance of Hong Kong in recent years. It rolled out a sweeping national security law in 2020 that has completely changed the political and security landscape of the city. The NPC Standing Committee has also issued interpretations of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, and most recently interpreted the national security law amid the trial of media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying . Peng was the third director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong since the handover, following Jiang Enzhu and Gao Siren. He was transferred to the liaison office as deputy director in 2003 and was its director from May 2009 to December 2012. Peng had previously spent two decades in Beijing at the Central Organisation Department – which oversees personnel matters within the ruling Communist Party – after graduating from Peking University with a philosophy degree. While in Hong Kong, Peng sought to strengthen community ties by setting up new departments in the office to handle areas including youth work and police liaison. He returned to the mainland in 2012 when he was promoted as party chief of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. In 2018 he was transferred to Sichuan, the country’s most populous province, where he was party boss until 2022. Peng continued efforts to forge links with Hong Kong, wooing trade and investment delegations from the city while he was in both Guangxi and Sichuan. He was named a vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee in June last year. A former Hong Kong deputy to the National People’s Congress said Peng’s stint in the city had come at “the best time” to strengthen ties. “It was when Hong Kong people’s support for Beijing was at a historical high after the 2008 Beijing Olympics,” said the former deputy, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. “Peng seized the opportunity to deepen Beijing’s connections with Hong Kong and built many channels to talk to various sectors of Hong Kong society … that was a very smart move.”