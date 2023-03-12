A military aerospace veteran, a senior police officer and a seasoned Communist Party security hand will form the core team to handle China’s external and internal threats for the next five years . Li Shangfu will be the country’s new defence minister, Wang Xiaohong the head of public security, and Chen Yixin in charge of state security in a cabinet line-up approved by the National People’s Congress on Sunday. Li and Wang were also named as state councillors. The appointments contained few surprises, with many of Xi’s aides gaining senior positions. China’s central bank and finance chiefs retain spots in cabinet shake-up Ding Xuexiang was confirmed as executive vice-premier, to be joined by former top economic planner He Lifeng, former Liaoning party chief Zhang Guoqing and former Shaanxi party Liu Guozhong as vice-premiers. Former Jiangsu party boss Wu Zhenglong will become secretary general of the cabinet, known as the State Council, while former Guizhou party boss Shen Yiqin and new Foreign Minister Qin Gang have been confirmed as state councillors. Other notable appointments include former Anhui party chief Zheng Shanjie as head of the National Development and Reform Commission and Jin Zhuanglong as minister of industry and information technology. Yi Gang, Wang Zhigang, Huai Jinpeng extended their terms as central bank governor, science minister and education minister respectively. Li Xiaopeng, son of former Chinese premier Li Peng, was also reappointed as transport minister, even though he is no longer a member of the party’s Central Committee, previously thought to be essential for a ministerial position.