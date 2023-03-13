This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing and get 25 per cent off an annual plan. China’s new premier, Li Qiang, will hold his first press conference following the closing ceremony of the National People’s Congress on Monday. As a long-time aide to President Xi Jinping, Li is expected to have more leeway to express his thoughts in public without being seen as a challenge to Xi. Observers will be scrutinising his performance for signs of what might lie ahead for the world’s second-largest economy. Reporting by Jane Cai, Cyril Ip, Xinlu Liang, Kinling Lo, Josephine Ma, Frank Tang and Kawala Xie