President Xi Jinping said China must balance growth and security in pursuing national rejuvenation in a short keynote speech on Monday, marking the beginning of his unprecedented third term . For the first time, Xi publicly mentioned his third term and vowed to achieve the goals he set out in the 20th party congress : returning China to the forefront of great powers. The president said balancing development and security would be the key to delivering this. “Security is the foundation of development. Stability is the precondition of prosperity. We must have a comprehensive systematic approach to ensure national security. We need to improve public governance and develop a holistic national security framework,” Xi said at the closing of China’s national legislature . The president said China would go full throttle to modernise its military and make the People’s Liberation Army an effective protector of China’s national interests. He also pledged that China would not close itself off to the world and would actively pursue multilateralism and take part in global development and governance. China’s new security team poised to strengthen party control amid threats Xi said the central government would support the two special administrations – Hong Kong and Macau – to develop their economies. He said the key to success was to faithfully adhere to “one country, two systems” and let Hong Kong and Macau people govern themselves in accordance with the laws. Xi said Beijing would actively pursue a peaceful solution to the Taiwan issue but would firmly oppose attempts by any outside force to split Taiwan from mainland China. More to come...