Beijing has shown a cautious stance on Taiwan policy throughout its annual parliamentary sessions, trying to play down speculation that the island would become the next Ukraine as cross-strait tensions rise. China will actively promote the “peaceful development” of cross-strait relations, President Xi Jinping told the nation’s top legislatur e on Monday, days after securing an unprecedented third term. External interference and separatist “Taiwan independence” activities would be resolutely opposed, Xi added, as he vowed to “unswervingly” promote the reunification of the motherland. His comments were met with loud applause from the National People’s Congress – whose deputies endorsed the extension of his tenure by a unanimous vote on Friday. Later on Monday, China’s new premier Li Qiang emphasised that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait were “one family”. The restoration of normal cross-strait exchange and cooperation was “the common expectation of everyone and requires joint efforts”, Li told his first press conference since taking on his new role. Both leaders’ comments came as the curtain fell on the “two sessions” – annual meetings of the NPC and China’s top advisory body seen to offer insights into major policy direction and Beijing’s priorities. China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023: the takeaways from the premier’s press conference Analysts said the tone from officials and government reports throughout the two sessions placed the stress more on exchanges rather than using force to take back the island. Beijing sees self-governed Taiwan as breakaway territory awaiting reunification and has never ruled out the use of force to achieve this aim. Stephen Tan, managing director of International Policy Advisory Group, a Taipei-based geopolitical risks and policy consulting firm, said Xi’s remarks on cross-strait exchanges were marked by a moderate tone. “Xi has long advocated peaceful reunification and opposed Taiwan independence. The relatively cautious statements about Taiwan made during the annual parliamentary sessions reflect this basic tone of his cross-strait policy,” Tan said. Instead of force, Beijing would prefer to use more moderate methods to achieve reunification, including the previously introduced economic integration and more recently cultural integration, he added. Beijing’s ‘reunification’ plan for Taiwan ‘on fast development track’ “If it is cultural integration, forceful means would be unlikely. So, civilian exchanges, including academic, arts and tourism are expected to become more active in the future. After all, it will take time for two sides to become one family.” Relations warmed during the eight-year tenure of former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeo of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang, but deteriorated after his successor Tsai Ing-wen – from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party – took office in 2016. Tsai has taken a harder cross-strait line while leaning ever closer to the US. She is due to stop over in the US during a Central America tour in April, and is reportedly planning to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. It is the most recent move likely to spark Beijing’s anger, and possible retaliation, after a visit to Taiwan by McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi in August triggered days of live-fire drills around the island by the Chinese military. Zhu Songling, a professor at the Institute of Taiwan Studies at Beijing Union University, said Xi’s remarks underlined the policy of “promoting peaceful development” of cross-strait relations, a “consistent” position taken by Beijing. “The extent of Beijing’s reaction [to Tsai’s planned meeting with the US House speaker] will depend on what McCarthy says [to her] and whether those remarks are provocative to the mainland or not,” Zhu said. China unofficially suggests way to mitigate any Taiwan trip by House speaker: US sources The reiteration of this consistent position from Beijing’s top leaders comes as US military warnings of an imminent cross-strait attack on Taiwan become more frequent since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year. Beijing has hit back on those assessments and rejected the parallels between the former Soviet state and Taiwan. “The resolution of the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese people on our own,” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at his first press conference in his new role last week. Qin, who was China’s ambassador to Washington until two months ago, also warned the US not to interfere and cross the “red line” on Taiwan. Additional reporting by Lawrence Chung