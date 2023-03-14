Taiwan’s military will make changes to a garrison at one of its defence outposts on the island of Quemoy after it confirmed that a Taiwanese soldier who went missing last week had resurfaced in the mainland Chinese city of Xiamen. The soldier, surnamed Chen, missed a morning roll-call last Thursday, prompting security concerns from lawmakers of a possible military intelligence leak from the frontline islet of Erdan, where he was posted. Erdan, which lies just 4.4km (2.7 miles) from Xiamen, has for decades served as a Taiwanese outpost against potential attacks from mainland China – which sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be taken under control, by force if necessary. Beijing, which has ramped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, has reportedly used drones to spy on Erdan and other frontline islets. Chiu Kuo-cheng, Taiwan’s defence minister, said on Tuesday that adjusting troop deployments is a part of standard procedures as new garrisons are rotated into a new military post. “Regardless of whether the missing soldier has the ability to [access military intelligence] or not, a garrison regularly reviews its defence tasks,” Chiu said, adding that commanding officers are required to review changes when reporting to a new garrison post. The soldier who vanished had been assigned to the garrison’s catering division and was last seen on surveillance cameras in the early morning of March 9. He was reported missing during the roll-call later that day. Chiu Tai-san, the head of the Mainland Affairs Council, which is in charge of cross-strait policy , confirmed on Monday the soldier was in Xiamen. “Through certain channels, we were told the soldier is now being held in mainland China,” he said, adding there was no further information about why and how he ended up in Xiamen and his motives were unclear. Chiu said he did not know how the mainland authorities would handle the case, but added that efforts would be made to have the man returned to Taiwan. The defence minister on Tuesday dismissed the possibility that the soldier had been bullied by his comrades or supervisors. Taiwan confirms Tsai Ing-wen to make US stopover, hits back at Beijing “As far as we understand, there was no management issue or anything causing the soldier to have a grudge,” said Chiu Kuo-cheng, adding they could only get a clearer picture after his return to Taiwan. The incident has sparked concerns the soldier might be a defector who could reveal sensitive information about the Erdan garrison to mainland authorities, prompting some lawmakers to question if the entire garrison should be replaced. “ The military should evaluate the urgency to switch the garrisons at the soldier’s post,” said Tsai Shih-ying, a legislator with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. He said even though the man was a low-ranking soldier in the catering service, the military must treat the case seriously, given that he ended up on the mainland. Retired army general Yu Pei-chen said people should not underestimate the ability of those who serve in the military catering division as they are “much clearer than any other soldiers” about how many people are in a garrison, who is on leave, where the troops are posted and when supplies will come. China’s Xi vows ‘peaceful’ Taiwan ties as caution marks tone from Beijing While Taiwanese authorities have declined to comment on the possibility the soldier had deserted the army or defected to the mainland, such cases were not uncommon on both sides of the Taiwan Strait between the 1950s and the 1980s. These include Justin Lin, the economist and former World Bank vice-president, who as a Taiwanese officer stationed in Quemoy, which is also known as Kinmen, swam across to Xiamen and defected to the mainland in 1979. The number of defections were greatly reduced after both sides stopped issuing cash rewards to defectors in the 1990s.