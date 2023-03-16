The top disciplinary watchdog of China’s ruling Communist Party has pledged to carry out self-inspection within its ranks, as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at building a “loyal, clean and responsible” team. This year’s internal supervision agenda at the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) includes seriously investigating dishonest “double dealers” who are disloyal to the party, said Cao Chunxia, an official in charge of disciplining cadres within the supervisory system. Both officials and cadres will be regulated under the drive, Cao said, as she pledged a zero-tolerance attitude towards a firm internal clean-up of the agency tasked with investigating corruption at the central and provincial levels. The campaign, launched last month, also aims to improve the cadre supervision mechanism to strengthen “standardisation, legalisation and formalisation”, Cao said. The sweeping campaign by China’s top anti-corruption bodies , the CCDI and the National Supervision Commission (NSC), is the first of its kind since 2012 – the year Xi Jinping became party general secretary, months before starting his first term as president of China, and launched a high-profile anti-corruption campaign . Tigers, flies and the Chinese dream: Communist Party jargon in the Xi era CCDI chief Li Xi, China’s No 7 most powerful official, said the campaign is “an important political task” for watchdog bodies to ensure their power is not abused. Li, 66, then provincial party chief of southern economic powerhouse Guangdong, was named to head the CCDI last year after his promotion to the Politburo Standing Committee – China’s top decision-making body. Cadres and officials nationwide should “clean up, rectify and purify the organisation” and “pluck out the rotten flesh within” Li told top graft-busters in Beijing at a meeting in February that launched the inspection campaign. Urging the “most powerful measures and most decisive action” against deceitful individuals, he called for measures to prevent turning a blind eye to insider violations in order to build “loyal, clean and responsible” teams. Authorities in several provinces, including Shaanxi, Liaoning and Fujian, have since followed up with inspection orders targeting local watchdog systems. This comes less than three months after Xi, now in his third term as president, urged the CCDI to “improve internal control mechanisms”, and “strictly manage cadres and punish corrupt officials in the system”, according to state news agency Xinhua. Anti-corruption agencies across the country punished more than 2,300 of their own cadres last year, while 110 officials are facing legal action, according to the CCDI. High-level officials facing action include Hao Hongjun – former deputy chief of the party’s disciplinary watchdog in northeastern Liaoning province – who was declared last month to be under CCDI and NSC investigation for “serious violation of party discipline and law”. Hao’s membership of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body, has been revoked.