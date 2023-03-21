China’s ruling Communist Party kicked off a nationwide fact-finding campaign to seek feedback and look for “innovative” suggestions to achieve ambitious policy goals amid growing internal and external challenges, state media reported. The general office of the policymaking Central Committee issued a directive about the campaign, saying it is of fundamental importance in implementing the governance philosophies of President Xi Jinping , Xinhua reported. Under the directive launched Sunday, each leading cadre with department head ranking or above must undertake at least one research topic for on-the-ground surveys and research. In a first, more postgrads than undergrads are set to graduate in Beijing “At present, our country is at the cusp of a new development phase with new tasks, opportunities, demands and environment,” the directive said. “However, this changing environment, which has no precedent in the past century, is changing fast, creating many uncertainties and unpredictable factors.” “Meanwhile, reform and stable development in the country is confronted with many deep-rooted contradictions that are unavoidable and cannot be bypassed.” “The difficult problems we face now are more complex and challenging than some of our previous problems, hence we urgently need to find solutions to these problems by conducting research and surveys so we can have a true grasp of the nature and patterns of the problems,” it added. The directive echoed Li Qiang’s first press conference as China’s premier last week when he said he would direct government officials to carry out field research and solicit public feedback instead of “sitting in the office”. Xi, who is also the party’s general secretary, has also stressed the importance of field research since he came to power more than a decade ago. China is facing strong economic headwinds after abandoning three years of zero-Covid restrictions, and is struggling with an ageing workforce. Beijing is also confronting strong containment pressure from the US over military, trade and technology issues. The latest directive said cadres should research pressing public issues, and come up with practical solutions even if that means breaking old rules and practices. “[We should also study areas that] people care about most, especially issues such as employment, education, medical care, child care, elderly care, and housing that the masses are anxious about,” it said. Xie Maosong, a senior fellow of the Taihe Institute and a senior researcher at the National Institute of Strategic Studies at Tsinghua University, said Xi is taking a page from the old party’s playbook as he seeks to strengthen control and connect with the masses, especially at the grass roots level. Bad-loan manager China Huarong warns of US$4 billion loss for 2022 “Two heads are better than one. Since Mao’s era, the Communist Party’s leadership has always relied on such campaigns to identify major problems, understand the true causes, and look for the most suitable solutions,” Xie said, adding that some of the feedback would form “the basis of new policies” going forward. “It is also part of the party’s efforts to forge consensus among the people about its policies,” he said. The directive laid down 12 key research areas including China’s new development challenges, security issues related to food, energy and supply chains, foreign investment, ideological and information control, social equity, environment, social stability and party governance. “Clearly, a top priority for Xi now is about addressing people’s livelihood problems such as unemployment, especially among the younger generations,” said Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. “Xi certainly wants to have a clearer sense of what are the grievances on ground, because he is certainly aware of the danger of the party losing touch with the people.” In an interview with mainland media, Qiu Wei, a professor at the Zhejiang Party School, said there were two well-known periods of “investigation and research” that were proven to be turning points in China’s development. Mao Zedong launched the first major “investigation and research” drive in 1961, following a catastrophic famine from 1959 to 1961 that killed tens of millions of people. After investigation teams reported the devastation faced in rural areas, Mao reversed many radical rural policies from the Great Leap Forward, he said. The other turning point came in the late 1970s. According to official data, from 1977 to 1980, China sent more than 470 science, education, economic and trade delegations to study overseas development. The research helped lay the foundation for Beijing’s reform and opening up policies.