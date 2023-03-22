Mainland China’s top official on Taiwan affairs told a business delegation from the self-ruled island he will promote cross-strait exchanges in what is seen as stepped-up efforts by Beijing to woo Taiwanese and push for unification . Song Tao , director of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, also told the delegation he was happy to exchange views with the group on how the two sides could develop relations and maintain peace. Song made the comments during a reception for the Taipei-based General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China – Taiwan’s official title – in Beijing on Tuesday night – his first event with a heavyweight business group from Taiwan since he took office in December. “Compatriots of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are from one family,” Song said, adding that the mainland authorities would seek to “maintain cross-strait peace, development, exchanges and cooperation” in view of the demands of Taiwanese people. Cross-strait exchanges used to be frequent during Ma Ying-jeou’s time as president between 2008 and 2016 but have been largely put on hold since Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party became the island’s leader in 2016. Beijing suspended official contact and exchanges with Taipei after Tsai became president and she refused to accept the one-China principle. Paul Hsu, chairman of the Taipei-based chamber, said cross-strait exchanges, especially in trade and business, had occurred for years and it was unlikely all such activities would suddenly stop given that more than 40 per cent of Taiwan’s total exports were bound for the mainland. He said he hoped the visit could help normal business activities resume. China’s Xi vows ‘peaceful’ Taiwan ties as caution marks tone from Beijing The group arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a five-day visit that includes meetings with mainland officials to discuss a wide range of areas, including the food industry, agricultural and fishery products and financing for mainland-based Taiwanese businesses. According to Liu Shou-jen, secretary general of the chamber, the group will meet other mainland officials to discuss ways to reopen cross-strait tourism and travel. Two other Taiwanese business groups – the Chinese National Federation of Industries and the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce – have also announced plans to visit the mainland on April 17 and May 22, respectively, to better understand the measures laid out by Beijing and their impact on the Taiwanese business community. On Wednesday, the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s top cross-strait policy planner, warned that Beijing had recently intensified its charm offensive against Taiwan. It said mainland efforts included inviting Taiwanese politicians, local government, religious and business leaders, as well as people at the grass roots of the farming and fishing industries, to visit the mainland where they would be promised sweeteners. “It intends to placate those people in an attempt to create a political divide in Taiwan and push for cross-strait integration by promoting civilian exchanges,” the MAC said in a report to the legislature. The report said those efforts were in line with the guidelines set by Chinese President Xi Jinping to promote “one country, two systems” and cross-strait unification. Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the council urged former president Ma to avoid becoming a political tool of Beijing in its “united front” ploy against Taiwan. Ma has announced his plan to visit central China for 12 days from Monday, when he will become the first former president of Taiwan to visit the mainland.