China’s top graft-busters have offered rare details about a corruption case in a special, high-profile digital zone in the country’s south, home to Apple’s Chinese cloud service. The case involves Zong Wen, the former No 2 official in Guian New District, Guizhou province, who is accused of making irrational investments for superficial “political achievements”. The district is one of a handful throughout the country given special government support and attracted tech giants including Apple as part of ambitious plans to turn the province into the country’s big data hub. In a report on Wednesday, the official China Discipline Inspection and Supervision News detailed the accusations against Zong, offering a rare look at a corruption case in one of China’s new areas. Zong was placed under investigation by local graft-busters in October 2021 before being expelled from the Communist Party and removed from public office in April last year. Guizhou prosecutors filed corruption charges against Zong in May and he has yet to face trial. The report said that while party chief and chairman of the Guian New District Development and Investment and deputy secretary of the district’s party working committee, Zong was typical of an official keen to build “soft political achievement projects” – suggesting he was laying a foundation for his own promotion. The article said Zong was “overly ambitious, eager for quick success” and “invested irrationally” in his pursuit of short-term interests and showcasing political achievements. According to the article, Zong approved a 2.8 billion yuan (US$406,560,000) investment to build 320,000 square metres (3,444,400 square feet) of new-energy vehicle factories. The factories were built but most were never used. The article said he also spent tens of millions of yuan hiring an international consulting firm for strategic planning, which was not implemented because the plans “were not scientifically proven and did not meet the actual development needs of the company”. The article did not name the international consulting firm, and cooperation between the consultant and the development company could not be found in public records. While working as the representative of a state-owned company, Zong used the platform to engage in unlawful lending and financing, and irrationally invested in eight funds with seven of them losing money, resulting in significant losses to state-owned capital, the article alleged. China targets self-styled financial elites in anti-corruption campaign The China Discipline Inspection and Supervision News said that early in his political career at other posts, Zong accepted bribes and gained benefits by promoting development projects and financing projects. It said he also allowed his wife to seek benefits using his positions and influence, and helped his brother-in-law illegally win contracts on construction projects. In a confession letter included in the article, Zong said he “lost ideals and beliefs” and had an attitude of trying his luck when accepting bribes. “I went through a time of fear, struggle and pain after being placed under investigation, and my feeling is more than a word of regret can describe,” his confession said.